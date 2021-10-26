State records 1,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, 14 fatalities

Active caseload at 12,791; State’s tally touches 26,96,328; jabs given to 1,93,077 people

As many as 1,112 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Monday, taking the tally to 26,96,328. A total of 12,791 people are currently under treatment.

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to have the highest number of cases at 144 and 130 respectively.

Chengalpattu logged 95 infections, Erode 69 and Tiruppur 77. Salem (57), Thanjavur (55), Namakkal (48) and Tiruchi (46) were the other districts that had a higher number of cases.

As many as 1,341 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 26,47,504.

Chennai’s case tally stood at 5,53,938, while 5,43,776 people have been discharged so far after treatment in the district. Its active caseload touched 1,625 and toll 8,537.

Fourteen people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,033.

All of the deceased had co-morbidities. Five people died in private hospitals, while nine died in government facilities.

Chennai with three deaths and Coimbatore with two deaths had the most number of fatalities.

Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Dindigul, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruchi recorded one death each. Among the deceased was a 55-year-old man from Pudukottai who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. He was admitted on October 1 to a private hospital in Tiruchi with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing. He died on October 5 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

The oldest among the deceased was a 90-year-old man from Chennai.

As many as 1,93,077 people were inoculated on Monday. With this, 5,42,33,445 people have been vaccinated in government facilities. Those vaccinated included 1,13,217 people in the 18-44 age group and 58,723 people aged 45 to 59.