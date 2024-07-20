State realised over 9 tmcft of Cauvery water in eight days

Tamil Nadu realised over 9 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of Cauvery water in eight days (till July 18), amid reports of the river being in spate in parts of the catchment in Karnataka during the last few days.

Around 7.6 tmcft was received from July 16 to 18, according to data of the Central Water Commission, which monitors the flow at Biligundlu on the inter-State border. Even though the flow in the river was reported to have gone up for the past one week, a perceptible increase in realisation at the inter-State border was witnessed only from Tuesday (July 16). Since June 1, the total realisation was around 14 tmc ft.

Considering the latest spurt in flow in the Cauvery, about four tmcft was reported to have been realised on Thursday. Consequently, the shortfall in realisation till July 18 was about 14 tmcft.

According to information reaching here, the Kabini, which saw a discharge of 70,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Thursday, experienced a rapid fall in the discharge to about 40,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) is to hold its meeting on July 24. The situation has improved since the meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on July 11. When the CWRC directed Karnataka last week to ensure that Tamil Nadu realised one tmcft a day for the next 20 days, the neighbouring State’s immediate reaction was to go on an appeal against the order and approach the CWMA. Under the current circumstances, it remains to be seen whether it will stick to its stand.