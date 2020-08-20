State ranked 10th in cleanliness

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 23:48 IST

No city from T.N. figures in the top 25 in Swachh Survekshan rankings

Tamil Nadu jumped to the 10th spot in 2020 from 12th in 2019 in the overall ranking for cleanest cities, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2020 report released by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday. However, none of the cities from the State made it to the top 25.

In terms of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh, Chennai was ranked 45th with a total score of 2,010.93 this year. Coimbatore was ranked 40 this year with a score of 2,337.12, maintaining the same spot like last year. Madurai saw a significant jump, moving to the 42nd rank in 2020 with a score of 2,255.81, when compared to 201 in 2019.

In terms of cities with 1 lakh-10 lakh population, Tiruchi’s rank slipped to 102 with a score of 3,360.47 points in 2020 from 39 in 2019. Salem saw its ranking drop to 173 in 2020 from 156 in 2019. Tiruppur’s rank went down to 223 in 2020 from 209 last year.

Advertising

Advertising

In 2020, Vellore improved its ranking to 272 from 301 last year, while Tirunelveli’s ranking jumped to 159 from 244 in 2019.

Tambaram’s ranking slipped to 269 this year from 260 in 2019 while Pallavaram improved to 241 from 278. Avadi’s ranking improved to 321 in 2020 from 385 in 2019. Kancheepuram’s ranking improved to 280 in 2020 from 333 last year, according to the report. In terms of cantonment boards, St. Thomas Mount moved up to the 10th spot in 2020 from 17th last year while Wellington dropped to 21 from 8.