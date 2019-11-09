TN put on high alert ahead of judgment in Ayodhya case

With the Supreme Court set to deliver its judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit case on Saturday, high level of alert has been issued across Tamil Nadu to enhance security arrangements at vulnerable areas. Senior police officers have been posted to supervise security arrangements in the four zones and prohibitory orders would be clamped in cities/districts if situation warrants, police sources said.

Intelligence agencies had warned that Hindu and Muslim organisations that had contrary claims in the dispute might attempt to whip up communal passions by resorting to various strategies welcoming or opposing the verdict. The communal atmosphere in the country is already surcharged owing to other issues such as the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While the verdict might escalate the existing tension, the possibilities of vested interests attempting to disrupt communal harmony cannot not be ruled out.

Since celebrations or protests appear imminent after the judgment, security agencies have been told to restrict either groups from organising such activities. Calling for mounting surveillance on extremist elements sympathising with religious outfits, the alert urged the local police to maintain a close watch on hate messages that could be spread electronically, including on social media platforms.

Under watch

Commissioners/Superintendents of Police have been told to promulgate appropriate prohibitory orders to regulate demonstrations, processions, etc., by religious organisations.

If need be, they could even clamp prohibitory orders to maintain law and order, the sources said.

Enhanced security arrangements are being organised to be deployed at areas of public gathering. The ongoing recruitment of police constables across Tamil Nadu will be temporarily halted from Saturday till further advice, police sources said. The police have been told to intensify vehicle checks in remote areas and along roads leading to the coastal belt and other States.

Security agencies were keeping a close watch on the activities of supporters of banned organisations who have come to adverse notice in the recent past.

At the police headquarters, Director-General of Police J.K Tripathy reviewed the security scheme and Standard Operating Procedures with senior police officials on Friday, the sources added.

Senior police officers, along with sufficient subordinate rank officers and armed police, were posted to the four zones in the State.