State PSUs’ overall loss widens to ₹17,423.56 crore in 2017-18

They had lost ₹8,699.81 crore in 2016-17, says a Finance Department’s report

The 55 State public sector understandings (PSUs) in Tamil Nadu posted an overall net loss of ₹17,423.56 crore during 2017-18, compared with a loss of ₹8,699.81 crore in 2016-17, according to a report tabled in the recently concluded Assembly session.

The aggregate cash loss has increased to ₹14,043.03 crore during 2017-18 from ₹5,670.36 crore in 2016-17, according to a review of the performance of the PSUs for 2017-18 prepared by the Finance Department’s Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Total turnover

The total turnover of the 55 PSUs increased 3.19% to ₹1,11,460.19 crore in 2017-18 from ₹1,08,010.55 crore in 2016-17. The aggregate net profit earned by 32 PSUs was ₹569.32 crore in 2017-18, compared with the aggregate net profit of ₹830.77 crore earned by 35 PSUs during 2016-17.

The aggregate loss incurred by 23 PSUs during 2017-18 was ₹17,992.88 crore, as against the aggregate loss of ₹9,530.59 crore suffered by 20 PSUs during 2016-17.

Of the 11 sectors, except the agri and allied, manufacturing, passenger transport and energy sectors, the others earned a profit during 2017-18, the report said.

The aggregate amount of investment made by the State government, including the share capital and the loan plus accrued interest in the PSUs stood at ₹53,986.96 crore as on March 31, 2018, compared with ₹54,904.08 crore as on March 31, 2017.

In terms of overall turnover, the energy sector contributed 52.69%, followed by Trading Group 30.33% (which includes the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited or TASMAC), while passenger transport accounted for 7.98%. The TASMAC’s profit declined to ₹18.20 crore in 2017-18, from ₹68.80 crore in 2016-17. Its turnover stood at ₹31,757.71 crore in 2017-18, marginally higher from ₹31,262.43 crore in 2016-17.

The total number of employees in the PSUs was 2,44,333 as on March 31, 2018, against 2,47,556 as on March 31, 2017. Of this headcount, the transport and electricity sectors accounted for 1,34,520 and 87,730 respectively as of March 31, 2018.

The manpower cost to turnover has increased to 17.43% during 2017-18 from 13.73% in 2016-17.

The aggregate loss of eight Statutory Boards (including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) increased to ₹588.39 crore in 2017-18 from ₹446.24 crore in 2016-17. Their overall turnover increased to ₹3,330.83 crore in 2017-18 from ₹2,258.63 crore in the previous year. Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board posted a loss of ₹294.93 crore in 2017-18, compared with a loss of ₹205.56 crore in 2016-17.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority posted a surplus of ₹175.10 crore in 2017-18, up from ₹147.94 crore in 2016-17.