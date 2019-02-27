Tamil Nadu

State promotes five IAS officers

The Tamil Nadu government has promoted five IAS officers to the cadre of Chief Secretary. In a G.O. issued by the Public Department, the government said Dr. V. Irai Anbu, Vikram Kapur, Dr. Atulya Mishra, D. Sabitha and Jatindra Nath Swain will be designated as Additional Chief Secretaries.

