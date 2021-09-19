State poll body names election observers

CHENNAI

19 September 2021 00:10 IST

They will head to districts on Sept. 22

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on Saturday named nine IAS officers as election observers to the nine districts where local body ordinary elections are scheduled to be held on October 6 and 9. It also named 11 IAS officers as election observers for the 28 districts where local body casual elections are scheduled to be held on October 9.

“The election observers will proceed to their respective districts on the last day of filing nominations on September 22 and commence work. Contact details of the officials will be released by district election officers/Collectors,” the TNSEC said in a press release.

Election observers for the 9 districts where ordinary elections are scheduled are: V. Amuthavalli (Kancheepuram); V. Sampath (Chengalpattu); K.S. Palanisamy (Villupuram); K. Vivekanandan (Kallakurichi); S. Vijayaraj Kumar (Vellore); S. Madumathi (Ranipet); C. Kamaraj (Tirupattur); J. Jayakanthan (Tirunelveli), and P. Sankar (Tenkasi).

As for the casual elections scheduled in 28 districts, the election observers are: M. Mathivanan (Coimbatore and the Nilgiris); A. Gnanasekaran (Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai); T.N. Hariharan (Salem, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri); Anil Meshram (Perambalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur); C.N. Maheswaran (Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram); R. Selvaraj (Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur); K. Baskaran (Madurai, Theni and Dindigul); M. Karunakaran (Sivaganga and Virudhunagar); S. Sivashanmugaraja (Erode, Tiruppur and Namakkal); S. Ganesh (Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukkottai), and R. Nanthagopal (Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai).