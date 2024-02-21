State Policy for Women seeks to break gender stereotypes and encourage political participation

February 21, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday unveiled the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Women 2024, with a vision to ensure social justice for all and provide women access to their rightful entitlements, enabling them to lead a harmonious and peaceful life with equitable opportunities to realise their true potential and aspirations for a sustainable tomorrow.

Through the policy, which will be implemented over a period of ten years, the state envisages to raise the status of women through awareness, education, gainful employment and capacity building initiatives.

The objective of the policy framework is to enable access to services such as health, education and employment, enabling conducive conditions that restructure gender norms and behaviour linked changes, zero tolerance against any kind of discrimination, abuse and violence against women and empower them to break gender stereotyping and enable them to excel in every sector.

Seeking to establish a gender sensitive education system and reduce the dropout rate among girls, the policy would improve health and nutrition status of adolescent girls and women, besides increasing their participation in the workplace. By promoting digital literacy to bridge the digital gender gap and support women for remunerative placements, the policy also encourages active participation of women in politics.

The policy would cover women-headed households (single women, widows, and deserted women), women from oppressed communities, women engaged in vulnerable occupations (sex workers, rag-pickers, conservancy workers, street vendors, head-load vendors, beggars etc), differently-abled women, and women in informal and formal sector.

The key stakeholders in implementing the policy are all government departments, educational organisations, academicians, banks, industries, research and training institutions, civil society organisations, rural and urban local bodies and community-based organisations.

A high-level women empowerment committee headed by the Chief Secretary including all the line department shall meet once in six months to review the implementation of the policy and suggest mid-term course corrections. Similarly, the district level monitoring committee headed by the district collector shall overview the implementation once in two months.

Though the policy is valid for 10 years from the date of its notification or till a new policy is formulated, amendments could be made with the approval of the government without affecting the beneficiaries already covered under the policy. The policy shall be reviewed after five years.