State police receive 2,963 calls on domestic violence in April

The Tamil Nadu police have received 2,963 domestic violence calls this month alone, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. A majority of the complaints were reported in Ramanathapuram district, followed by Kancheepuram and Chennai.

The authorities of the State police master control room noted that physical and verbal abuse over trivial issues were a common cause of complaints.

In dozens of cases, withdrawal symptoms due to non-availability of liquor were said to have contributed to the harassment of women by their spouses at home.

However, most of the complainants chose not to pursue a criminal case, and instead requested the police to warn the accused and ask them to give a written undertaking that they will not repeat the offence.

The complaints received by the master control room were forwarded to the respective city/district police units, and the follow-up action was closely monitored by the State police headquarters.

Job insecurity

Sharing chores at home, monitoring children’s activities, the constant use of mobile phones and the quality of food were among the factors that led to heated arguments or verbal/physical abuse.

Many office-goers, particularly those working in small private companies, were under stress due to job insecurity.

“A woman police officer is the first respondent for every complaint, and calls the victim over the phone. Then, a team visits the complainant’s house for a preliminary inquiry. In many cases, we found that men addicted to liquor were showing withdrawal symptoms due to the non-availability of liquor during the lockdown period. They show their frustration on women and children at home,” Additional Director-General of Police (Crime against Women and Children) M. Ravi told The Hindu on Saturday. In some cases, neighbours or relatives lodged complaints on behalf of the affected women.

Two women officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police, V. Jayashree and A. Kayalvizhi, were monitoring the action taken by the local police on complaints of domestic violence.

Personality change

Senior psychiatrist and State nodal officer (police well-being) Dr. C. Ramasubramanian said that one of the major withdrawal symptoms among several alcoholics was a change in personality.

Besides health issues including a loss of memory, trembling hands and poor functioning of vital organs, such persons would have a high level of frustration or irritation, driven by a strong urge to consume alcohol at any cost.

“In the process, they tend to show their anger on family members. Alcoholism affects the family more than the individual consuming liquor. Be it a physical or a psychological withdrawal, the person has abnormal thoughts and [displays] weird behaviour. This could result in verbal/physical abuse or domestic violence. Addiction to alcohol is completely curable through timely intervention and support from family/friends,” Dr. Ramasubramanian said.