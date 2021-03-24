State police officers asked to be vigilant during election

They have been cautioned about the likelihood of a major conflagration

Cautioning about the likelihood of a conflagration in the run-up to the poll, Commissioners of Police (COPs), Zonal Inspector Generals of Police (IGs) and other law and order officers have been instructed to deal with such situations by mobilising necessary force and taking other preparatory methods, said police sources.

The message was communicated to all field officers in the State to ensure total compliance.

The communication also said there had been a few incidents over the last couple of days where BJP workers with their flags were prevented from entering some streets by members of a certain religion.

“This is a disturbing trend and a probable fore-runner for some major conflagration waiting to erupt,” the advisory said.

Advising the officers to take steps to nip things in the bud, Director General of Police J.K.Tripathy instructed that all unit officers should hold meetings with religious heads and ensure that such instances do not recur. The officers should take appropriate action and report compliance.

Each district has been given a target of obtaining willingness from 60% of the able bodied ex-servicemen to work during the election. Since 22,000 additional booths are going to be set up for the election, the unit officers have been instructed to expedite the process of obtaining the willingness of the ex-servicemen.

COPs, Zonal IGPs and DIGs have been asked to monitor the process closely on an hourly basis. Sources said about 30,000 ex- servicemen were likely to be mobilised in addition to the personnel from the police department and central paramilitary forces.