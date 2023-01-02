State plans to borrow ₹51,000 crore in Q4 of fiscal 2022-2023

January 02, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu is planning to raise ₹51,000 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of fiscal 2022-2023 by auctioning off bonds called State Development Loans, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s borrowing calendar. This is 45.7% higher than the ₹35,000 crore it borrowed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of fiscal 2022.

From April-December 2022, the State borrowed ₹49,000 crore, which is lower than the ₹52,000 crore it borrowed during the same period in 2021. The State Development Loans are the major source of borrowing for the States to fund their fiscal deficit, which arises when total expenditure exceeds total revenue.

Tamil Nadu’s total revenue receipts is ₹1,29,600.46 crore so far in fiscal 2022-23 (till October). This is a 28.3% increase from ₹1,01,047.40 crore in the same period last year, according to the provisional figures of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

As of October-end, 2022, the State’s revenue deficit, which is the difference between the government’s revenue receipts and revenue expenditure, stood at ₹8,654.91 crore. As of October-end, 2021, the revenue deficit was ₹10,126.14 crore.

The State’s fiscal deficit stood at ₹25,931.10 crore as of October-end, 2022, compared to ₹28,108.69 crore at the end of October 2021. In fiscal 2021-22, the State’s gross borrowings was ₹87,000 crore. Tamil Nadu is planning to become revenue-neutral in two to three years.