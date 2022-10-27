State Planning Commission submits policies to CM

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 27, 2022 22:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

State Planning Commission chairperson J. Jeyaranjan and its members submitted policies framed on various sectors to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday.

Along with the chairperson, SPC members -- MLA T.R.B. Rajaa, Professor M. Vijayabaskar and industrialist Mallika Srinivasan submitted policies on industrialisation in e-vehicles, industries 4.0, MSMEs, handlooms and textiles, tourism sectors.

SPC members J. Amalorpavanathan and G. Sivaraman submitted the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Policy, while another member Narthaki Nataraj submitted the policy on transpersons to the CM. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin also held a meeting with the SPC chairperson, members and senior officials to review the policies submitted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app