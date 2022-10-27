State Planning Commission submits policies to CM

State Planning Commission chairperson J. Jeyaranjan and its members submitted policies framed on various sectors to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday.

Along with the chairperson, SPC members -- MLA T.R.B. Rajaa, Professor M. Vijayabaskar and industrialist Mallika Srinivasan submitted policies on industrialisation in e-vehicles, industries 4.0, MSMEs, handlooms and textiles, tourism sectors.

SPC members J. Amalorpavanathan and G. Sivaraman submitted the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Policy, while another member Narthaki Nataraj submitted the policy on transpersons to the CM. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

Mr. Stalin also held a meeting with the SPC chairperson, members and senior officials to review the policies submitted.