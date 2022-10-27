Tamil Nadu

State Planning Commission submits policies to CM

State Planning Commission chairperson J. Jeyaranjan and its members submitted policies framed on various sectors to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday.

Along with the chairperson, SPC members -- MLA T.R.B. Rajaa, Professor M. Vijayabaskar and industrialist Mallika Srinivasan submitted policies on industrialisation in e-vehicles, industries 4.0, MSMEs, handlooms and textiles, tourism sectors.

SPC members J. Amalorpavanathan and G. Sivaraman submitted the Tamil Nadu Health and Welfare Policy, while another member Narthaki Nataraj submitted the policy on transpersons to the CM. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.

Mr. Stalin also held a meeting with the SPC chairperson, members and senior officials to review the policies submitted.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2022 10:28:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/state-planning-commission-submits-policies-to-cm/article66061618.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY