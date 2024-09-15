State Planning Commission report brings out toolkit for implementing low emission zones in Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s State Planning Commission, in collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, through the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions (UK PACT) programme, has come out with a report on ‘Low Emission Zoning – A Toolkit for Chennai’.

The toolkit has been developed by Cenex, a U.K.-based not-for-profit organisation specialising in decarbonising transport and energy systems. Based on learnings from the U.K., the toolkit provides guidance on the introduction of low emission zones (LEZ) in Chennai. A LEZ is an area in which use of more polluting vehicles are restricted based on vehicle emission standards and levying charges on non-compliant vehicles, the report said.

The U.K. government’s advice is that LEZs with a charge for non-compliant vehicles would achieve statutory limit values in the shortest possible time, it noted.

LEZs should remove the most polluting vehicles, target areas where pollution was worst and the risk to public health was highest, and be ambitious by reflecting the best environmental performance, the report said.

Although the focus is on removing polluting vehicles, LEZs are also a springboard for accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and implementing measures to mitigate other sources of pollution, it said.

The primary objective of an LEZ should be to bring down ambient pollution concentrations to improve public health and deliver compliance with legal limit values. LEZs may also help cut greenhouse gas emissions which contribute to climate change, and reduce traffic congestion, the report said.

Chennai is India’s fourth largest city, with a population of around 9 million. The city is expanding rapidly, with some peripheral areas seeing annual population increases of around 50%. This expansion plus increasing affluence are leading to rapid increases in transport demand including private car ownership, it said.

Sources of pollution are road dust, vehicle emissions, construction activities and industrial pollution. Chennai has implemented actions across all sectors, including deployment of vehicles for mechanical road sweeping, monitoring air quality, use of electric vehicles for solid waste collection, issuing directives for reducing industrial emissions, and regular checking of vehicle emissions supported by Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, the report noted.

The report proposes implementation of LEZ strategy for Chennai in two phases with short term and longer term actions.

It said on the shorter-term Chennai municipality could look at setting up a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN).

LTNs are generally implemented in residential areas. They seek to reduce traffic volumes by limiting use of residential roads for vehicles passing through to reach another area, while still allowing access for citizens and local businesses, the report said.

Criteria for site selection for LTNs could include traffic volumes, pollution concentrations, high levels of deprivation, access to green space, frequency of road accidents, car ownership levels, and proximity to schools.

Work on improvements of the quality and availability of public transport, promotion of EV charging stations, creating awareness of low emission policies, promotion of public transport and non-motorised transport options are the other short-term actions suggested in the report.

Current activity is taking place on implementing low emission zones around schools and hospitals and introducing car free Sundays. This activity should be monitored and expanded, it noted.

For the longer-term, it said Chennai will need to demonstrate how the LEZ addresses a defined pollution problem in the area, and how it will improve local air quality. Any planned LEZ should include a review to ensure that there is a robust supportive legal framework in place, the report added.

The LEZ should be embedded in relevant city- and State-level strategies, plans and policies. Ideally it should be covered in the forthcoming Chennai Mobility Plan, as well as other future decarbonisation, transport or energy strategies.

Alongside production of the mobility plan, Chennai is developing a software to model citizens’ travel behaviour, including potential responses to changes to the transport system. It is important that this software can model the impact of a potential LEZ. This should include citizens’ potential responses to the zone (upgrading vehicles, paying charges, taking alternative routes, using alternative modes, or not travelling) and the likely costs to citizens of these responses.

Longer term wins would be to introduce LEZs once alternative transport modes are efficient and reliable. This would force businesses and citizens to use them, the report added.

