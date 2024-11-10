State Planning Commission in Tamil Nadu flags sector-wise impact from heat wave, calls for measures

With a lot of action around tackling heat waves, the State Planning Commission (SPC) has looked at impact across sectors including occupational impacts and has made key recommendations.

Rising temperatures are heavily altering and straining economies across sectors and supply chains. Heat stress is repeatedly causing disruptions in ecological and economic systems, SPC report titled ‘Beating The Heat-Tamil Nadu Heat Mitigation Strategy’ said.

Heat impacts in terms of occupational and operational risks include the loss of labour supply (shortage of working hours/ human capital), loss of work efficiency (output during working hours) due to heat exhaustion, and fire hazards/machinery failures, it noted.

The first and most important recommendation for improving the state of resources and productivity in Tamil Nadu is to undertake appropriate and detailed scientific research on human, animal, and plant capacities and their response to various meteorological conditions, the Planning Commission said.

The report flagged the issue of populations in adverse working conditions like the outdoor workers, informal workers, gig workers, workers exposed to mechanical/indoor heat and said heat-induced stress would reduce work efficiency and productivity and impact worker welfare.

It noted that there is increased risk to the gig economy due to supply chain disruptions and logistical challenges and there might be disruptions in delivery schedules and logistical operations due to extreme weather conditions, leading to wage loss.

Implementing workplace safety protocols that include regular breaks in shaded or cool areas, provision of adequate rest periods, access to potable water, changes in working schedules, optimal clothing guidelines, and rotation of tasks to minimise heat exposure, are among the measures recommended by the report.

Establishing mechanisms for monitoring heat stress levels in the workplace through heat stress indices, wearable sensors, or weather monitoring systems, to identify high-risk areas and implement targeted interventions, and developing emergency response plans for heat-related incidents, including protocols for first aid, accessing medical care, and evacuating workers, are among the other recommendations.

The report also flagged that electricity demand is likely to rise in extreme heat conditions, which will hamper ongoing efforts to decarbonise electricity and shift away from thermal power generation.

The state’s dependence on non-renewable energy sources is nearly at 58% (as of 2023), and increased energy demands could be a hurdle for the state to meet its decarbonising goals, it noted.

Targeting residential, commercial, and industrial sectors to reduce electricity demand for cooling and refrigeration. This can include incentives for passive cooling solutions such as energy-efficient appliances, building retrofits (BEE rated) and consumer awareness campaigns on energy saving practices. These measures should also be directed towards vulnerable groups so that they can benefit in terms of energy and cost savings, and have access to energy-efficient cooling, promoting investments in renewable energy projects, energy storage technologies, and grid modernisation initiatives to enhance resilience and flexibility in the electricity system, are among the key recommendations in report.

Shifting rainfall patterns and extreme heat disturbs the overall water balance, intensifying water demand and straining already limited resources while Heat-linked air quality degradation is another risk, the Planning Commission said.

Developing assessment and monitoring methods to establish the relation between high heat events and air quality degradation, Water conservation measures are among the key recommendations made.

The heat wave would have adverse effects on the tourism economy, including local businesses, hospitality, and related industries, it said.

Development and implementation of heatwave contingency plans for tourist destinations, including emergency response measures, heat shelters, water coolers and oral rehydration solution (ORS) booths, shaded walking trails, mist fans/ makeshift fountains, and public awareness campaigns, are among the recommendations the report made.

Meteorologically induced hazardous drought-like conditions, decreased crop productivity, economic yield, and loss in nutritional value are among the challenges for the agriculture sector the report said and called for measures like creating drought risk profiling across geographical scales (state, districts, villages, blocks) for assisting localised action and implementing climate/heat-resilient agriculture practices.

The report also dealt with challenges in animal husbandry, fisheries, forests and mangroves and made key recommendations.