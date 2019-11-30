State orders Idol Wing Special Officer to hand over all records

The State government on Saturday issued an order asking A.G. Ponn Manickavel, Special Officer, Idol Wing CID and retired Inspector General of Police(IG) to hand over all records/ details pertaining to cases and work done by him and by the special investigation team, to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the special wing.

Sources said the detailed order was signed by Niranjan Mardi, Additional Chief Secretary on November 29. It was sent to Mr. Ponn Manickavel by e-mail and through a special messenger to his office in Tiruchi.

On the date of his retirement last year, the Madras High Court reappointed Mr. Manickavel, former Inspector General(IG) of Police, as a special officer for a period of one year to conduct a probe after being impressed with his work during his tenure as IG. His appointment was challenged by the State government in the Supreme Court. The apex court also confirmed his appointment as special officer.

The State government has moved Supreme Court opposing the reappointment of Mr. Manickavel since his one-year extension term ends Saturday. The government also asked the Court to order the special officer to hand over all records. It is learnt that the Supreme Court has adjourned the case to December 2.

Under such circumstances, the government order issued on Friday said, “The ADGP, Idol Wing CID has stated among other things that the tenure of the Special Officer is ending on Saturday and that necessary orders may be issued to the effect that Mr. Ponn Manickavel, Special Officer, Idol Wing CID may be directed to hand over all the records/ details pertaining to cases and work done by him and special investigation team to the ADGP, Idol Wing CID on or before November 30 - on the date of completion of his tenure.”

The order said the Director General of Police (DGP)/ Head of Police force, Tamil Nadu, J.K. Tripathy, has also concurred with the request of the ADGP, Idol Wing CID, and requested that the order be issued.

“The Government has examined the matter and decided to accept the proposal of DGP. Accordingly, the Government direct that Mr. Ponn Manickavel, Special Officer shall hand over all the records/ details pertaining to cases and work done by him and by the special investigation team to Abhay Kumar Singh, ADGP, Idol Wing on Saturday,” the government order reads.

Mr. Ponn Manickavel was not available for comment.