State opposes parole for Nalini

The State government has opposed a writ petition filed by Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S. Nalini in the Madras High Court seeking release on parole for six months to make arrangements for her daughter’s marriage. It stated that the offence committed by her was barbaric and therefore she could not claim equality with other life convicts.

In a counter affidavit served on her counsel P. Pugalendhi on Thursday, D. Daniel, Deputy Secretary to Government, Home Department, said: “In view of the gravity of the offence, having international ramification, committed by the petitioner, if released on leave [she] may escape from the lawful custody. “Hence, it is humbly submitted that the request of the petitioner deserves no merit and therefore it is prayed that this honourable court may please dismiss the writ petition as devoid of merits and thus render justice.”

The officer also recalled that a Division Bench of the High Court, while dismissing a writ appeal filed by her for premature release in 2010, had observed that “the offence proved against the appellant is of a higher magnitude sending shockwaves throughout the world. By committing an such inhuman act, the petitioner and other co-convicts have taken away the life of a former Prime Minister.”

“She constitutes a distinct class and cannot claim equality with those sentenced to life imprisonment... If all prisoners, irrespective of the gravity of the offences for which they are convicted, are classified and considered similarly, it will have serious repercussions on the safety and security of the society, besides shaking the foundation of entire criminal justice system.”