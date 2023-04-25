ADVERTISEMENT

State-of-the-art simulator complex to train Navy aircrew, technical staff, inaugurated at INS Rajali in Arakkonam

April 25, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - RANIPET

The facility, named the ‘Ashok Roy Training Simulator Complex’, was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane; it will help improve training standards, reduce training requirements on actual aircraft, and help technical staff practice routine and special maintenance procedures with 3-D software solutions

The Hindu Bureau

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated the Ashok Roy Training Simulator Complex at INS Rajali in Arakkonam on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated the Ashok Roy Training Simulator Complex at the Indian naval air station, INS Rajali, in Arakkonam on Tuesday.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Aramane said the need for a state-of-the-art simulator has been felt, in order to ensure that men and women operating advanced aircrafts are adequately trained to undertake various operational missions. As a result, the Indian Navy had signed a turnkey project in 2018, for the building of a simulator complex, with on-site Air Mobility Command (AMC), for a decade. “The project, only the fourth of its kind in the world along with [those in] the United States, United Kingodm and Australia, is the first in Asia,” he said.

Detailing the features of the new facility, Mr. Aramane said the complex houses a state-of-the-art simulator for the training requirements of P8I aircrew and a technical team, aimed towards the safe operation and maintenance of the aircraft. It also contributes towards improved training standards, and reducing training requirements on actual aircraft, thereby ensuring higher availability of aircraft for operational missions.

The aircrew can practice for emergencies such as engine failure and fires, rapid decompression, and reject take-off, since these can be easily simulated at the facility, in order to hone their flying skills. The simulator also provides first-hand experience to the technical team to practice routine and special maintenance procedures with 3-D software solutions, including armament loading and unloading, as the facility is equipped with a to-scale model of aircraft wings, and mock-ups of missiles and torpedos.

“The introduction of such a simulator is a transformative and progressive step towards quality training, which will significantly aid in enhancing the crew expertise towards ‘on-task’ mission effectiveness,” the Defence Secretary said.

The new facility was named the ‘Ashok Roy Training Simulator Complex’ (ARTSC) to commemorate the distinguished service rendered by Lieutenant Commander Ashok Roy, Vir Chakra (VrC), Nausena Medal (NM), and his gallant actions in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The officer was in command of a detachment of two anti-submarine and reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy during the war. 

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, and family members of Lt Cdr Ashok Roy were present.

