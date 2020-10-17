State NEET topper is from Tiruppur

Salem

17 October 2020 01:28 IST

Mohanaprabha Ravichandran, G. Swetha score 705, 701

Tiruppur boy R. Srijan has topped the NEET rank list in Tamil Nadu with a score of 710 out of 720.

“I consider this a huge achievement,” said the all-India eighth rank holder and the national topper in the OBC category.

Hailing from Vellakovil in Tiruppur, he had enrolled at the Green Park coaching centre in Namakkal.

Mr. Srijan said this was his second attempt and his parents were of great support to him. “I scored 385 marks during the first attempt after which I joined the coaching centre and trained for a year. I would like to join Jipmer Institute in Puducherry and specialise in cardiology,” he said.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, he prepared for 10-12 hours a day and the coaching centre arranged various motivational sessions through online to keep them motivated. He added that he went through the NCERT prescribed syllabus thoroughly while preparing for the examinations.

Mohanaprabha Ravichandran, who scored 705 out of 720 marks, said she is elated that she could score such high marks in her first attempt. The student is a native of Namakkal. Talking to presspersons, Ms. Mohanaprabha said that she underwent a three-month crash course at Green Park coaching centre.

She said that she would like to join AIIMS and later specialise in neurology.

G. Swetha of Velammal Vidyalaya, Mel Ayanampakkam campus, has scored 701 marks (99.9951717). She has been placed 62 in the all-India rank list.

Ms. Swetha said she worked 8-10 hours daily towards achieving her goal. “I started preparing from Class XI. I did not do anything more than what the school taught me,” she said.

She said she prepared for Biology/Zoology using the NCERT book. “For Physics, we need to work extra sums and for Chemistry too, we need both NCERT and extra sums,” she added.

She has scored 99.9712497 in Physics; 99.9135297 in Chemistry; and 99.9819305 in Biology (Botany & Zoology).

Her father Ganesh Kumar is a self-employed engineer and her mother, Kalai Selvi, is a gynaecologist with Kamakshi Memorial Hospital.

“It is what I always wanted to do,” said Ms. Swetha. She has not yet decided yet about the college she would like to study.

(With inputs from R. Sujatha)