ADVERTISEMENT

State needs to keep 620 MW as reserve to ensure grid stability

February 19, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Sanjay Vijayakumar

Tamil Nadu is required to keep 620 MW as reserve power from April-June 2023 to ensure smooth grid operations.

In a recent communication, the Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) that operates the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) has published the requirements across India. The move follows the notification of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2022, on January, 31, 2022.

According to a note on the regulations, power systems require ancillary services to maintain reliability and support their function of delivering energy to customers. Every entity shall undertake measures to maintain its drawal/injection in the grid as per schedule. Each State control area must follow certain frequency response criteria, as specified in Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC), to maintain the frequency within the stipulated band. According to the procedures, the objectives of ancillary services in Indian power system involve maintaining the grid frequency close to 50 Hertz (Hz), restoring the grid frequency within the allowable band as specified in the IEGC, relieving congestion in the transmission network and ensuring smooth operation of the power system and safety of the grid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The NLDC in coordination with Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and State Load Despatch Centres shall estimate the quantum or requirement of secondary and tertiary reserves required for the ancillary services at the regional and State level, it said. The NLDC has estimated 217 MW at the inter-State level and 103 MW at State-level as the secondary reserve for Tamil Nadu for April-June 2023. It has estimated 217 MW at the inter-State level and 403 MW at State-level as the tertiary reserve for the State.

For the Southern Region, the reserve requirement for ancillary services is estimated at 2,748 MW for April-June 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US