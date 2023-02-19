State needs to keep 620 MW as reserve to ensure grid stability

February 19, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu is required to keep 620 MW as reserve power from April-June 2023 to ensure smooth grid operations.

In a recent communication, the Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) that operates the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) has published the requirements across India. The move follows the notification of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2022, on January, 31, 2022.

According to a note on the regulations, power systems require ancillary services to maintain reliability and support their function of delivering energy to customers. Every entity shall undertake measures to maintain its drawal/injection in the grid as per schedule. Each State control area must follow certain frequency response criteria, as specified in Indian Electricity Grid Code (IEGC), to maintain the frequency within the stipulated band. According to the procedures, the objectives of ancillary services in Indian power system involve maintaining the grid frequency close to 50 Hertz (Hz), restoring the grid frequency within the allowable band as specified in the IEGC, relieving congestion in the transmission network and ensuring smooth operation of the power system and safety of the grid.

The NLDC in coordination with Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and State Load Despatch Centres shall estimate the quantum or requirement of secondary and tertiary reserves required for the ancillary services at the regional and State level, it said. The NLDC has estimated 217 MW at the inter-State level and 103 MW at State-level as the secondary reserve for Tamil Nadu for April-June 2023. It has estimated 217 MW at the inter-State level and 403 MW at State-level as the tertiary reserve for the State.

For the Southern Region, the reserve requirement for ancillary services is estimated at 2,748 MW for April-June 2023.