State needs 20,000 vials of Remdesivir a day, says government

Centre provides only 7,000 vials, it tells the court

The State government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that it required at least 20,000 vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir every day for treating COVID-19 patients but the Centre had been allotting only 7,000 vials a day, that too without any assurance on allocation and supply.

In a status report filed before the first Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, who were seized of a suo motu public interest litigation petition to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the State, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the State required about 6 lakh vials of Remdesivir a month whereas the Centre had been allocating only 2.1 lakh vials by posing several challenges due to absence of an assured allocation and supply schedule.

The report, filed through Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram, also stated that the State was facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines too, especially considering the fact that it was a massive exercise being undertaken at about 3,000 sites situated throughout the State.

At this point, the Chief Justice suggested that vaccination centres could be moved out of hospitals since laymen fear that they might get exposed to the virus on visiting hospitals.

He stated that the vaccination centres could be established in places other than hospitals in order to avoid crowding and confusion and the A-G readily agreed to convey the concerns of the court to the government so that an appropriate decision could be taken in consultation with the experts. The Chief Justice also insisted upon making some special arrangements to get the differently abled vaccinated without causing much inconvenience to them.

The observation was made since advocate M. Karpagam had filed a public interest litigation petition, through her counsel R. Prabakaran, seeking a direction to the government to undertake a door-to-door exercise to inoculate the differently abled.