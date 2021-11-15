State must waive crop loans taken since 2016, says Annamalai

CHENNAI

15 November 2021 01:41 IST

‘Will take efforts to get funds for T.N.’

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Sunday said that farmers whose crops were severely affected due to the torrential rain across the State would benefit from Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, a Central Government crop insurance scheme. He urged the State Government to waive crop loans availed after 2016-17.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Annamalai said that Union Minister of State L. Murugan visited Chennai and southern Tamil Nadu, surveyed the damage caused by rain.

“He will provide the feedback to the Central Government. After the committee provides an estimate of the extent of damage, State BJP will make every effort to get funds for Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Annamalai. He supported the extension of the last day of payment of crop insurance premium.

BJP National general secretary C.T. Ravi said, “Mr. Stalin must focus on the problems of the people. When DMK was in power previously, they were focussing only on accruing wealth. They should focus on the development of Tamil Nadu. The State Government must provide ₹5,000 to all families below poverty line affected by the rain and ₹20,000 per acre should be given to farmers whose crops were damaged.”