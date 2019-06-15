‘State must tap locally available options’

Even as the current spell of water crisis has made Tamil Nadu concentrate on demand side management of water resources, there have been suggestions, increasingly from water specialists, that the State government should initiate projects to tap “locally-available” options to step up the supply too.

The options are essentially aimed at harnessing surplus water of various rivers. They have been described in a letter by the Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently.

One of the proposals is to divert 3,000 million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water of the west-flowing Pandiyar to the Moyar arm of Bhavani river, all in the Nilgiris district, which, the Association has estimated, will cost ₹50 crore. Tapping the Pandiyar river is not a new idea.

In 1965, there was even an understanding between Tamil Nadu and Kerala to put up a hydro electric project of 150 megawatt (MW).

An average annual yield of 14 tmc ft was calculated, of which Tamil Nadu would ensure the release of 7 tmc ft to Kerala after generating power. (In 1998, Tamil Nadu had estimated that the project would cost around ₹900 crore).

Even though the Union Planning Commission gave its nod in 1969, the Kerala government subsequently developed second thoughts about the project, which remains on paper as on date.

But, the Association’s proposal is just to ensure the diversion of Pandiyar river water for irrigation or drinking water requirements.

The other proposals include diversion of Amaravati’s surplus water to the Vattamalaikarai Odai storage point in Tiruppur district and construction of a checkdam on Kollimalai Ayyaru river to utilise 3 tmc ft at a cost of ₹15 crore.

Also, excess water of Varadamanadhi dam can be diverted to Nallathangal Odai in Dindigul district, in addition to building a checkdam on Palar river in Thirumukkudal.

The letter also talks of Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation, groundwater recharge and drinking water supply scheme and the diversion of a portion of surplus water from the Mettur dam to Sarabanga, Thirumanimuthar and Ayyar rivers — all tributaries of the Cauvery. Both are being pursued by the State government. The Athikadavu-Avinashi project was launched early this year.

Asked how much water the State would get if it implemented all the proposals given by the Association, A. Veerappan, secretary of the body, replied that a rough estimate revealed that 50 tmc ft more would be available. However, the exact quantity would be known only after undertaking detailed examination of each proposal.

Meanwhile, S. Nagarajan, a Tiruppur-based dyer, in his private capacity, has come out with a monograph on tapping surplus water of the Cauvery river. A series of 10 checkdams of 1.5 tmc ft can be built on the Cauvery between Erode and Grand Anaicut. In his assessment, the checkdams, if well regulated, can even achieve the savings of around 54 tmc ft in a year.

Seven tmc ft of Cauvery water, released from Mettur, can be pumped at Kooduthurai, the point of confluence of the Bhavani river with the Cauvery, to the Kalingarayan anaicut so that the release of an equal amount of water from the Bhavanisagar dam can be avoided, he adds.