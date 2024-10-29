State must not delay retirement benefits due to transport employees: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the State government must settle dues of all retired transport employees and workers to enable them celebrate the Deepavali festival.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that 10,000 employees in State Transport Corporations retired as of November 2022 and the total retirement benefits owed to them amount to ₹3000 crore. “However, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹372.06 crore that would benefit just 1,279 workers, roughly one tenth of those who retired.”

Employees of transport corporations rely on their retirement benefits to cover expenses like their children’s education and marriage, often borrowing substantial sums at high interest rates. Due to the delay in receiving their benefits, they are still paying unnecessary interest on these loans, he said and urged the State government to implement a policy that would ensure all staff receive their benefits on the day they retire.

