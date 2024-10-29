GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State must not delay retirement benefits due to transport employees: Anbumani

Published - October 29, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said the State government must settle dues of all retired transport employees and workers to enable them celebrate the Deepavali festival.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that 10,000 employees in State Transport Corporations retired as of November 2022 and the total retirement benefits owed to them amount to ₹3000 crore. “However, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹372.06 crore that would benefit just 1,279 workers, roughly one tenth of those who retired.”

Employees of transport corporations rely on their retirement benefits to cover expenses like their children’s education and marriage, often borrowing substantial sums at high interest rates. Due to the delay in receiving their benefits, they are still paying unnecessary interest on these loans, he said and urged the State government to implement a policy that would ensure all staff receive their benefits on the day they retire.

Published - October 29, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.