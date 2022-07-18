State must not allow river sand mining: Anbumani

‘They can cause irreversible environmental damage’

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday criticised the DMK government for taking initiatives to set up nine new sand quarries in Cauvery, Kollidam and Palar rivers and permit the use of machinery to mine in 30 quarries.

He said that DMK government should not allow river sand mining and prohibit the use of heavy machinery. This would create irreversible environmental damage, he said in a statement.

“To set up one quarry per kilometre will have an adverse impact on the water table in the area. The decision is very dangerous,” he said, adding that setting up quarries in Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Namakkal, Karur and Manmangalam would have a similar impact.