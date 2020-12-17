“State must hand over land for AIIMS Madurai immediately”

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran urges Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Expressing shock over reports that the State government had not yet handed over to the Centre land for the the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V.Dhinakaran on Thursday called upon Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to ensure that the land was immediately given to the Union government.

In another tweet, he wanted district central co-operative banks to extend the tenor of jewel loans to one year from the existing six months. He made this demand in the light of the current loans’ tenor getting expired by the end of this month.

In a statement, the AMMK said Mr Dhinakaran would take part in a function in Nagercoil on December 21 to mark the festival of Christmas.