State modifies several SOPs to ease restrictions

Curbs on transportation of staff to worksites relaxed

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday modified several Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued at various points of time to relax restrictions regarding the transportation of workers to industries and air-conditioning facilities.

The SOPs deal with the reopening of offices and other workplaces, shops, factories, establishments and industries, including construction, restaurants, gyms and driving schools. The fresh relaxations allow vehicles of offices, workplaces, factories and establishments to transport passengers up to 60% of seating capacity. (It was 30 to 40% earlier.)

Visitors allowed

They also allow visitors to these units but with restrictions, while the earlier SOP was against allowing non-essential visitors into the sites.

The new guidelines also remove a provision in the earlier SOP which stated that workers coming from outside these industries were not to depend on public transport. It also relaxed restrictions on the transportation of workers in the construction industry.

The G.O. modifying the earlier SOPs can be accessed on The Hindu portal at bit.ly/tnsoprelaxations.

For playgrounds

The government also issued SOPs for the reopening of playgrounds and stadia under the control of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. As per the SOP only 100 persons will be allowed in a ground initially.

The stadium officers concerned and coaches would assess the capacity of each playground, it said.

The playgrounds can be permitted to function for restricted hours and people should be allowed in batches in case of a bigger playground.

“Stadium officers and coaches can regulate this by the issue of tokens,” it said.

Persons above 65 years, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years were also advised not to use the playground for performing physical fitness and exercise.

The public should follow physical distancing norms while performing exercises. Read the SOP on The Hindu portal at bit.ly/tnsopplayground