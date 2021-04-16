Tamil Nadu

State may go in for micro-containment

Spot checks: Health workers lifting swabs from passengers at the Chennai airport on Thursday.  

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan will meet Health secretary J. Radhakrishnan and other senior officials on Friday to consider whether further restrictions are required in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

A senior official told The Hindu on Thursday that the State might go in for a micro-containment strategy rather than a partial lockdown. “Micro-containment might work better...,” the official said.

The meeting will also discuss strengthening COVID-19 Care Centres and augmenting the capacity of medical institutions and examine the restrictions now in place.

As for the complaints of people not getting their second vaccine dose because of non-availability, the official said they could go to another vaccination centre nearby. “We have 4,000 vaccination centres. They can go to the nearest one. The other problem is that our vaccine wastage is around 11%. We have been urging our officials to ensure that this wastage is cut and the vaccine is used properly,” the official said.

The official said people were initially reluctant to get themselves vaccinated, but the State vaccinated almost two lakh persons on Thursday alone.

