State may get widespread rainfall

04 November 2020 01:12 IST

Light to moderate rain may occur in many places till Nov. 7

After a break of one or two days, the State is heading for another wet spell as the Meteorological Department has forecast an increase in rainfall activity during the rest of the week.

According to officials, light to moderate rain may occur in many places in the State till November 7 due to the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the cyclonic circulation was moving westwards and easterly winds were strengthening with the presence of the weather system.

Picking up pace

After a slight drop in rainfall, the monsoon is picking up pace over the State.

Interior and south Tamil Nadu may have more rain compared to northern parts of the State. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Manjalar in Theni district received 9 cm of rainfall, which is the highest amount for the day. This was followed by Burliar in the Nilgiris and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, which recorded 8 cm and 7 cm respectively.

Officials said heavy rain with thundershowers may occur in one or two places in districts, including Madurai, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Theni, for the next two days.

A heavy rain spell with thunder showers is likely to occur in many places of the State from November 6.

The State has so far received an average of 11 cm, which is 47% less than the normal rainfall for the period since October. However, rainfall in the coming days may bridge the shortfall, officials added.

Rainfall may revive in Chennai, too, with light to moderate rain predicted in some areas for two days. It may continue to experience relatively warm weather with maximum temperature hovering around 34°C till Thursday.