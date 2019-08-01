State makes a pitch for overseas investments

Attempting to capitalise on the prevailing business tension between the United States and China, the Tamil Nadu government is pitching itself as an alternative ecosystem for companies looking to relocate out of the Asian country.

A senior official in the Industries Department said some companies have been trying to relocate out of China so as to get a better tariff and India is one of the options these companies were considering. “So, naturally we are pitching (Tamil Nadu) as a better option.”

A delegation of officials from Tamil Nadu recently made a visit to Taiwan hoping to get investments for the State, which is planning big time for welcoming investments. The officials also had meetings with diplomats in Taiwan.

When asked about the visit, one of the officials who went to Taiwan said some companies are looking to relocate their units offshore and the State has made a good pitch for bringing them to Tamil Nadu.

“We would not want to call it tension between these countries but prefer to call it as realignment of global supply chain. Of course, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar are also among countries that are trying to use the situation too,” he said.

Aren’t there competitors within the country? “Yes, Punjab was there too. We all make our pitch hoping to get,” he added that they approached about 15 companies.

The suitable ecosystem in Tamil Nadu would play to the State’s advantage, he pointed out and listed the proximity to ports, well-trained labour force and the “stable” political environment with a good law and order situation as the State’s advantage over others.

“We also met the office-bearers of Taiwan Tamil Sangam and detailed the efforts being taken to help in investments, in case they want to diversify investments,” he said.

Another official underlined the recent announcements made by Chief Minister in the Assembly boost the industrial development in the State.

“The plug and play facilities planned by SIPCOT at Vallam Vadagal near Sriperumbudur and Perundurai would help the new players, if they choose to come. Instead of waiting for setting up their units, these large spaces planned at about 2 lakh sq. ft. each, would go a long way to attract foreign players,” he added.

Recently, the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as it was in line with internationally certified quality norms and processes in its delivery of services to the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu.