State logs 835 fresh cases and 12 fatalities

CHENNAI

10 November 2021 00:08 IST

Another 835 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the tally to 27,10,756. The State’s active caseload stood at 10,271.

Chennai continued to top the table with 131 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 98. In Chengalpattu, 70 people tested positive. Erode saw 63 infections and Tiruppur 56.

With the discharge of 924 more people, the total number of recoveries touched 26,64,247.

Twelve people succumbed to the infection (four in private hospitals and eight in government facilities), taking the toll to 36,238.

Chennai recorded the most number of deaths at four. Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Salem, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur logged one fatality each. All of the deceased had co-morbidities.

The youngest among the deceased was a 54-year-old man from Coimbatore who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 6. He had type-2 diabetes and severe hypertension, and was admitted a day earlier to a private hospital in Coimbatore with complaints of fever for three days. He died on November 8 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 1,02,380 people were tested for COVID-19, taking the total count to 5,21,35,829.

Vaccine update

A total of 1,22,233 people, including 74,836 people aged 18 to 44, were inoculated in the State on Tuesday.

So far, 5,73,30,450 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.