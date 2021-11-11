State logs 828 fresh COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths

17 districts log fewer than 10 infections each; 127 people test positive in Chennai, 101 in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu recorded 828 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths due to it on Wednesday.

Of the 38 districts, 17 logged fewer than 10 cases each, while 31 saw no deaths due to the infection.

As many as 127 people tested positive in Chennai. Coimbatore’s daily count exceeded 100 after recording under 100 infections for four days in a row — it recorded 101 cases.

Erode followed with 66 cases, while there were 52 in Tiruppur. Salem and Namakkal recorded 47 and 42 cases respectively.

State’s case tally

Of the 17 districts that reported fewer than 10 cases each, three — Perambalur, Tenkasi and Theni — saw just a single case. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,11,584.

The fatalities were reported in seven districts — of them, Chennai and Thiruvarur logged two deaths each, while Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode and Karur saw one each. The toll stood at 36,247.

With 931 more people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries touched 26,65,178. The active caseload of the State fell to 10,159. Chennai has the most number of active cases at 1,205, followed by Coimbatore with 1,132.

Eleven districts have fewer than 100 active cases. They include Perambalur (20), Theni (25) and Ramanathapuram (29).

A total of 1,01,143 samples were tested for COVID-19. With this, the total count reached 5,22,36,972.

The State’s test positivity rate stood at 0.8%. According to Tuesday’s data, Chennai’s test positivity rate stood at 1%.