State logs 809 fresh cases and 14 deaths

14 November 2021 00:05 IST

Active cases fall to 9,751; daily vaccination figures exceed 3 lakh for the second day

Even as the State’s daily COVID-19 case count dropped to 809 on Saturday, a few districts saw a marginal rise in fresh infections, when compared with the previous day. While Coimbatore, Chennai and Chengalpattu saw a small rise in cases, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tenkasi logged none.

Coimbatore topped the table with 134 people testing positive. The district had recorded 108 cases the previous day. In Chennai, 120 people tested positive, as against 114 on Friday. There were 65 cases in Chengalpattu and 76 in Erode. While Tiruppur logged 51 cases, Salem and Tiruchi saw 43 and 41 cases respectively.

Tenkasi recorded no case for the third day in a row. As many 16 districts reported fewer than 10 cases each, with three recording just one.

The fresh cases took the State’s case tally to 27,14,025. Fourteen people succumbed to the infection (five in private hospitals and nine in government facilities). This took the toll to 36,273. Twenty-nine districts did not report any death. There were three deaths each in Chengalpattu and Chennai, while Coimbatore accounted for two.

With 934 people being discharged, the total figure rose to 26,68,001. Active cases fell to 9,751.

Another 1,01,034 samples were tested. The total count touched 5,25,42,503.

According to Friday’s data, the State’s positivity rate stood at 0.8%. Chengalpattu had the highest positivity rate at 1.4%, followed by Coimbatore and Tiruppur with 1.3%.

For the second day in a row, the daily vaccination figures exceeded three lakh — 3,51,403 people got jabs. They included 2,01,627 people aged 18 to 44, 1,05,001 people in the 45-59 age group and 44,336 senior citizens. This took the overall coverage in government centres to 5,83,71,312.