State logs 775 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chennai accounts for 126 new infections; over 8 lakh get the jab at the ninth mega vaccination camp

As many as 775 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the State’s tally to 27,17,978. There was a small rise in fresh cases in a few districts, including Chennai, while 18 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

In Chennai, 126 people tested positive, when compared with 116 the previous day. Coimbatore recorded 112 cases. Erode recorded 76 cases, while the count dropped to 58 in Chengalpattu.

There were 51 cases in Tiruppur, 43 in Salem, 33 in Namakkal and 32 in Tiruchi. Mayiladuthurai and Theni saw no case. Perambalur, Tenkasi and Villupuram recorded a single infection each.

Twelve people succumbed to the infection, and the toll touched 36,336. Twenty-nine districts recorded no COVID-19 death. There were three deaths in Chennai and two in Tiruvarur. Of the 12 people who died, two did not have any co-morbidity.

With 896 people being discharged after treatment, total recoveries touched 26,72,564.

9,078 under treatment

At present, 9,078 people are under treatment. Nineteen districts had fewer than 100 active cases each, with Theni having the least at 11.

A total of 1,01,635 samples were tested. The total count reached 5,30,54,078.

At the ninth mega vaccination camp on Thursday, 8,36,796 people were inoculated, though 23 districts had incessant rain, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said. Of them, 3,36,466 people got the first dose and 5,00,328 the second.

Among those vaccinated were 4,78,436 people in the 18-44 age group, 2,41,020 people aged 45 to 59 and 1,16,252 senior citizens. With this, the coverage in government centres touched 6,16,88,673.