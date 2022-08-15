State logs 759 fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 759 fresh COVID-19 cases. Chennai, with 138 fresh cases topped the list. While 234 persons were declared to have recovered in the district, 2,813 persons were under treatment here, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

The total number of infections in the State stood at 35,58,788. Tirupathur, Ramanathapuram and Ariyalur districts recorded one fresh case each while Vellore, Virudhunagar and Villupuram each had eight fresh infections. Nine persons each in Thoothukudi and Tiruvarur and seven each in Tiruvannamalai, Tenkasi and Karur tested positive.

Across the State, 1,033 persons were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 3,13,349. No casualty was reported and the overall toll stood at 38,033. Currently 7,406 persons are under treatment in the State, said public health officials. So far, 6,73,17,820 persons including 25,175 persons tested on Sunday, have undergone RT-PCR test.