State logs 746 cases, 11 fatalities

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 01:15 IST

103 people test positive in Chennai; 19 districts record under 10 cases each

As many as 746 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Two districts — Perambalur and Ramanathapuram — saw no fresh case, while 19 districts recorded under 10 infections each.

Chennai, where fresh cases dropped to 103, reported no death due to COVID-19. Coimbatore recorded 113 cases, while Erode saw 70. There were 59 cases in Chengalpattu. Salem saw a small rise in cases, as 56 people tested positive, when compared with 43 the previous day. Tiruppur also had 56 cases, while there were 45 cases in Namakkal. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar logged a single case each.

The State’s tally touched 27,23,991. Eleven people, including two who had no co-morbidity, succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,443. Apart from Chennai, 29 districts reported no death. There were three deaths in Coimbatore and two in Chengalpattu.

A total of 759 people were discharged. This took total recoveries to 26,79,130. Active cases stood at 8,418. Tenkasi has the least number of active cases at nine. Coimbatore overtook Chennai to account for the most number of active cases, at 1,254 active. Chennai has 1,209 people under treatment. With 1,03,258 samples being tested, the total count touched 5,38,67,315.

According to Thursday’s data, Tiruppur had the highest positivity rate at 1.6%, followed by Chengalpattu and Namakkal with 1.5% each.

Another 2,31,136 people, including 1,34,159 people aged 18 to 44 and 65,628 people in the 45-59 age group, were vaccinated. This took the coverage in government centres to 6,61,76,885.