State logs 711 fresh COVID-19 cases

No fresh case in 3 districts; 19 districts report fewer than 10 fresh cases each

A total of 711 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Friday. No new case was reported in three districts — Kallakurichi, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar. Besides, 19 districts reported fewer than 10 fresh cases each.

Chennai and Coimbatore continued to top the table with 128 and 127 new cases, respectively. Erode’s daily tally dropped to 59. There were 56 cases in Chengalpattu and 52 in Tiruppur. A total of 43 people in Namakkal and 41 in Salem tested positive for the infection. Six districts — Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Theni, Tirupattur and Thoothukudi — reported only one case each.

Returnees test positive

Among those who tested positive for the infection was a returnee from Singapore and six persons who returned from other States — three from West Bengal and one each from Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 27,29,061.

The State recorded nine deaths (four in private hospitals and five in government hospitals), taking the toll to 36,513. A total of 31 districts reported no COVID-19 death. There were three deaths in Salem, while six districts, including Chennai and Coimbatore, recorded one fatality each.

As many as 759 patients, including 122 in Chennai and 111 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries so far to 26,84,450. The State’s active caseload fell to 8,098. There were fewer than 100 active cases each in 22 districts. With nine persons under treatment, Tenkasi had the least number of active cases in the State.

As many as 1,267 people were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Coimbatore and 1,170 in Chennai.

A total of 1,02,673 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,45,75,400.

A total of 2,73,524 people, including 1,56,459 people aged 18 to 44 and 74,847 people aged 45 to 59, were vaccinated on Friday. This took the coverage at government vaccination centres to 6,91,84,506.