State logs 613 new COVID-19 cases; vaccinations cross 8 crore

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 01:20 IST

No fresh infections detected in Virudhunagar; 21 districts record fewer than 10 cases each

With Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 cases falling marginally to 613 on Saturday, Virudhunagar had no fresh case and 21 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

At the end of the 15th mega vaccination camp, during which 19,07,009 persons were inoculated, Tamil Nadu’s first dose coverage reached 84.26%, while the second dose coverage was 54.73%. With this, the total number of persons vaccinated in government and private centres in the State crossed eight crore, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in a press release.

Of the 19,07,009 persons, 6,21,942 received the first dose and 12,85,067 received the second dose of the vaccine. Chennai reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its overall tally to 5,60,200. A total of 101 persons tested positive for the infection in Coimbatore, while there were 46 cases each in Chengalpattu and Erode. There were 44 cases in Tiruppur, 39 cases in Namakkal and 36 in Salem. Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Ranipet, Theni and Tiruvarur reported a single case each.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 27,39,196 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the State so far. Another nine persons succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 36,676. While there were no COVID-19 deaths in 31 districts, Chennai and Tiruppur had two deaths each, and there was one fatality each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode, Nagapattinam and Vellore. As many as 665 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 26,95,174. The active caseload dropped to 7,346.

While Chennai had the most number of active cases at 1,336, Theni had the least at eight.

A total of 1,00,175 samples were tested. So far, 5,61,13,455 samples were tested in the State. A private laboratory — Kanyakumari Medical Mission, CSI Hospital, Kanniyakumari, was approved for COVID-19 testing. Presently, there were a total of 317 testing facilities - 69 government and 248 private laboratories.