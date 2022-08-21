State logs 603 new COVID-19 cases

All districts record fresh infections with 90 in Chennai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 23:28 IST

Another 603 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday pushing the tally till date to 35,63,322.

All districts recorded fresh infections, with Chennai leading the table with 90 new cases. Currently, 2,381 persons are being treated for the infection in the district. Ramanathapuram recorded the lowest number of cases with one new infection.

In a day, another 743 persons recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,19,342. The bulletin from the Public Health Department stated that no casualties were recorded among those under treatment in the past 24 hours. So far, the COVID-19 toll is 38,033. Currently, 5,947 persons are being treated for the infection in the State.

