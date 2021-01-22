State logs 596 new cases, nine fatalities

CHENNAI

Chennai sees 166 fresh COVID-19 infections; 705 persons discharged after treatment

The State added 596 fresh cases of COVID-19, including among three returnees from West Bengal and one from Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, taking the tally to 8,33,011. As on date, 5,196 persons are undergoing treatment in the State.

As many as 705 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 8,15,516. At the same time, the State recorded nine more deaths, pushing the toll to 12,299.

Chennai recorded 166 infections, even as 189 more persons were discharged after treatment. The district has 1,842 active cases. It recorded four deaths. Chennai’s tally touched 2,29,705, and so far, 2,23,783 persons have been discharged. A total of 4,080 deaths have been recorded so far.

Among the neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu recorded the highest number of cases, with 72 new infections and two deaths. Kancheepuram saw 24 cases and Tiruvallur 18.

While Tirupattur and Perambalur recorded no new case, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Tirunelveli recorded one each.

Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Villupuram recorded one death each, according to a daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health. All the deceased had co-morbidities. Six persons died in private hospitals and three in government facilities. An 81-year-old man from Chennai was the oldest among the deceased.

He was admitted on January 11 to a private hospital with complaints of fever for five days and cough and difficulty in breathing for two days, and later tested positive for the infection. He died on January 18 due to acute resipratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 pneumonia. On Thursday, 61,023 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 1,54,52,541. As on date, 1,51,43,139 persons have been tested for the infection.

Vaccination drive

On the sixth day of vaccination on Thursday, 9,146 persons received doses of Covishield, and 131 Covaxin.

As many as 42,947 healthcare staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19, so far, in Tamil Nadu.

The State has a capacity to offer 600 doses of Covaxin and 16,000 of Covishield, every day.