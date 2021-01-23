State logs 574 fresh infections, even as eight more persons die

CHENNAI

23 January 2021 01:24 IST

Perambalur records no new case; 21 districts see under 10 infections each

As many as 574 persons tested positive for COVID-19, and eight more persons died of the infection on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 155, followed by Chengalpattu with 58 and Coimbatore with 55. There were 32 cases in Tiruvallur, 30 in Madurai and 29 in Tiruppur. Among the remaining districts, Perambalur had no new case, while 21 districts saw under 10 cases each.

Six returnees — two each from Bihar and West Bengal and one each from Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh — were among those who tested positive. The State now accounts for 8,33,585 cases.

Of the eight deceased (six deaths in private hospitals and two in government facilities), four persons died in Chennai and one each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Ranipet and Vellore. Till date, 12,307 persons have succumbed to the infection.

All the eight were aged over 60. Among them was a 61-year-old man from Chennai, who had diabetes and systemic hypertension. He was admitted to a private hospital on January 21 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for 10 days. He tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. He died the next day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

An 83-year-old man from Coimbatore, with systemic hypertension, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on January 17. He died on January 20 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

A total of 5,073 persons are currently under treatment in the State. This includes 1,790 in Chennai, 514 in Coimbatore and 378 in Chengalpattu. Perambalur accounts for just one active case. Another 689 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 8,16,205.

A total of 62,152 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,55,14,693. One more private laboratory — Vivek Laboratories at Guru Hospital in Madurai — has been approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, the State now has 253 testing facilities — 68 government facilities and 185 private laboratories.

Vaccination update

Another 8,704 persons received COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, the seventh day of inoculation. Till date, a total of 51,651 healthcare providers/workers have been immunised in the State.

At the 166 centres, Covishield was administered to 8,544 persons, against a capacity to vaccinate 16,700. A total of 160 persons received Covaxin in the six centres where it is being administered. So far, 50,584 persons have received Covishield vaccine and 1,067 Covaxin, according to a daily report issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.