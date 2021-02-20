State logs 448 fresh infections, 7 fatalities

CHENNAI

20 February 2021 01:27 IST

One of the deceased had no co-morbidity; Kallakurichi, Perambalur see no case

As many as 448 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the State’s tally to 8,47,385. While 467 persons were discharged after treatment, seven persons died due to the infection.

As of date, a total of 4,147 persons are under treatment in the State. Till date, 8,30,787 persons have been discharged, while 12,451 persons have succumbed to COVID-19. Of the seven fatalities, Chennai recorded three, while there was one death each in Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur. One of the deceased — a 52-year-old man from Chennai — did not have any co-morbidity. He died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 30 minutes after admission on February 17, due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai reported 136, followed by Coimbatore (49) and Chengalpattu (46). There were 31 cases in Tiruvallur. Among the remaining districts, Kallakurichi and Perambalur saw no new case. As many as 22 districts recorded fewer than 10 cases each. Those testing positive included three returnees from Karnataka.

Advertising

Advertising

Two more U.K. returnees tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 36 U.K. returnees have tested positive for the infection. Eight of them are under treatment in separate isolation wards, while the remaining have been discharged after testing negative on follow-up RT-PCR testing, and are under home quarantine. Of the 2,219 U.K. returnees, who arrived between January 8 and February 19, 1,867 have been traced and tested so far.

A total of 52,280 samples were tested in the State, taking the total figure to 1,70,19,551. Another private laboratory — Accuelite Diagnostics in Chennai — was approved for COVID-19 testing. There are now 256 testing facilities in the State.

Another 20,466 persons were vaccinated in the State on Friday, taking the total figure to 3,50,049. Of these, 14,845 persons received the first dose, while the remaining 5,621 got the second.

A total of 14,588 healthcare workers, 3,332 frontline staff and 2,546 police personnel have been vaccinated. With this, 2,82,491 health workers, 40,246 frontline staff and 27,312 police personnel have been inoculated.