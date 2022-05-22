State logs 43 fresh cases of COVID-19

Chennai reports 23 infections; Chengalpattu and Coimbatore follow with 9 and 5

As many as 43 persons, 23 of them in Chennai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally of positive cases till date to 34,54,890.

Chengalpattu logged nine cases and Coimbatore five. Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karur, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Tiruppur, reported one fresh case each. At the same time 36 more persons were declared to have recovered and discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 34,16,537. Currently, 328 persons are under treatment in the State, of which 183 were in Chennai. The State did not report any death.

Till date, 7,52,241 infections had been reported in Chennai and 7,42,990 persons had recovered. The district has recorded 9,068 deaths so far.

Testing centres

The health department recently approved two testing centres— one in Tiruchi and another in Chennai. With this, 69 government and 268 private testing facilities are available in the State to test for COVID-19.