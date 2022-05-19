State logs 42 fresh COVID-19 infections

Chennai accounts for 23 cases; 41 persons recover

The State reported 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 34,54,764. While 322 persons are currently under treatment, no deaths have been reported.

Chennai led the table with 23 more persons testing positive while neighbouring Chengalpattu logged five new infections. In Tiruvallur, three fresh infections were reported, and Kanchipuram and Coimbatore reported two cases each.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, fresh infections were identified in Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris, Salem and Virudhunagar, each reporting one infection.

In a day, 41 more persons were discharged, pushing the tally of recoveries to 34,16,417.

In Chennai, 7,52,173 persons have been infected till date, and 7,42,919 persons have recovered. Currently, 186 persons are under treatment. The district has also recorded 9,068 of the 38,025 deaths reported across the State.

As on date, 6,52,83,219 persons have been tested for the infection, including 15,486 persons, who were tested in the past 24 hours.