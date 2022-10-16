State logs 279 fresh COVID-19 cases, 326 fresh recoveries

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 279 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, pushing the tally of those under treatment to 4,115. So far, 35,89,013 persons have tested positive in the State. Chennai reported 69 fresh cases. Except for Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Tirupathur, all districts recorded fresh infections.

In nine districts — Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Salem, Krishnagiri, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Chennai and Chengalpattu — fresh cases were in double digits.

The State recorded 326 fresh recoveries. So far, 35,46,850 persons have recovered from the infection. The State did not record any casualty and the overall toll stood at 38,048. A total of 11,366 persons were tested on Sunday, pushing the total number of persons tested to 6,84,05,655, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.