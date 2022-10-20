State logs 244 fresh COVID-19 infections, 405 recoveries

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 20, 2022 01:06 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 244 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the tally of those who have tested positive till date to 35,89,781. Barring Ariyalur and Tirupathur, all other districts recorded fresh cases. In Chennai 61 more persons tested positive. Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Chennai and Chengalpattu recorded fresh infections in double digits.

At present 2,006 persons are under treatment in Chennai. As many as 7,92,066 persons have been infected so far in the city and 7,80,990 have recovered. So far, 9,070 persons who were under treatment have died here. Across the State 3,865 persons are under treatment as on date, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department. The State did not report any new death. So far, 38,048 persons have succumbed to the infection.

As many as 405 persons were discharged post treatment, following which the number of recoveries rose to 35,47,868.

