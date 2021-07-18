State logs 2,205 fresh cases and 43 deaths

Active cases fall further to 28,590; test positivity rate stands at 1.5%

The State recorded 2,205 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths on Saturday, taking its tally to 25,33,323 and toll to 33,695.

In the last 24 hours, 1,45,814 samples were tested, bringing the positivity rate to 1.5%.

The fresh cases, though concentrated in seven districts, continued to fall. In Coimbatore, 241 people tested positive. Salem followed with 163 cases and Thanjavur with 152. Erode recorded 143 cases, while there were 137 in Chennai and 132 in Tiruppur. Chengalpattu reported 124 cases.

The remaining 31 districts recorded under 100 fresh infections each.

Among the 43 fatalities, Chennai recorded six. While five people died in Cuddalore, there were four deaths in Tiruchi. There were no deaths in 18 districts.

Of the deceased, 32 had co-morbidities. They included a 31-year-old man from Cuddalore, who had diabetes and obesity. He was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Cuddalore on July 1 with complaints of fever and cough for four days, and difficulty in breathing for two days. He died on July 16 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 2,802 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 24,71,038. Active cases fell further to 28,590. These included 3,100 patients in Coimbatore, 2,351 in Erode and 1,913 in Thanjavur.

Two more private laboratories — Getwell Diagnostics and Sri Lalithambigai Hospital and Medical College in Chennai — were approved for COVID-19 testing.

With this, the State now has 207 private testing facilities.

As many as 3,02,344 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

These included 1,65,389 people in the 18-44 age group and 99,376 in the 45-59 age group. The total coverage touched 1,79,21,518. Vaccination was held in 2,287 sessions.

The State received 3,00,000 doses of Covishield and they were distributed to the health unit districts from the State Vaccine Store. Of these, Chennai was allotted 19,500 doses and Coimbatore 14,500.

Among the other districts, Tiruchi was allotted 12,000 doses, while Salem, Tiruppur and Madurai were given 11,000 each. Thanjavur and Erode got 10,000 vaccine doses.