Tamil Nadu logs 1,652 fresh cases, 23 deaths

CHENNAI

22 August 2021 01:12 IST

25 districts report no death due to the infection; 1,859 people discharged; 3,49,495 get jabs

Tamil Nadu logged 1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths on Saturday, taking the tally to 25,99,255 and toll to 34,686.

Infections continued to fluctuate in a number of districts. Coimbatore recorded 205 cases — cases had dropped below 200 in the district two days ago. In Chennai, 183 people tested positive, while Erode saw 152 cases. There were 99 cases in Chengalpattu, 95 in Thanjavur, 79 in Salem and 76 in Tiruppur.

Of the 38 districts, 25 reported no deaths due to COVID-19. Pudukottai, Salem and Tiruppur recorded three deaths each. While Coimbatore recorded two deaths, Chennai saw one. Eighteen of the deceased had co-morbidities.

Another 1,859 people were discharged after treatment, taking the total figure to 25,45,178. The State’s active cases fell marginally to 19,391. Of these, Coimbatore accounts for 2,244 cases, followed by Chennai with 2,120.

In the last 24 hours, 1,59,213 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 4,07,50,790.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine distributed 7,76,770 doses of Covishield and 1,93,330 doses of Covaxin to health unit districts on Thursday, and 6,93,970 doses of Covishield on Friday.

Vaccine distribution

According to the directorate, 5,64,048 people vaccinated between January 1 and July 7 were due for the second dose of Covaxin, and 10,48,575 people for Covishield. In Chennai, 1,27,502 people were due for the second dose of Covaxin and 1,70,019 for Covishield.

As many as 3,49,495 people, including 2,20,410 aged 18 to 44 and 97,483 in the 45-59 age group, were inoculated on Saturday. This took the total coverage in government centres to 2,61,20,624. Vaccination was held in 2,662 sessions.